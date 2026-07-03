Kim Kwang-kyu’s Thick Head of Hair Looks Very Different Now... A Surprise Throwback to His Military Days

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu drew attention after sharing a photo from his military service days, with his unusually full head of hair becoming a hot topic.

On the 3rd, Kim Kwang-kyu posted several photos on his personal account along with a message that read, "Today marks the 40th anniversary of my enlistment. I remember the day I began my military service as an Army sergeant after training through the hot summers and cold winters," and "I am grateful to the members of the ROKA who protect people’s daily lives even in the sweltering heat."

The released photos included an ID photo taken in uniform, as well as images of him spending time playing an acoustic guitar during his military service.

In particular, his thick hair, which looks quite different from today, caught the eye. Fans reacted to his youthful appearance with comments such as, "You had so much hair back then," and "Those were good times."

Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-kyu, born in 1967, made his debut in the 1999 film "Doctor K" and has since continued to appear in a wide range of dramas and variety shows.

tokkig@sportschosun.com