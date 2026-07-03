Park Seo-jin's brain freezes during live broadcast... Hyo-jung asks, "Isn't this a broadcast accident?" Biggest crisis (Living Together)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Park Seo-jin experiences a brain freeze during a live broadcast.

On the upcoming episode of KBS 2TV's "Living Together Season 2" (hereinafter "Living Together") airing on Saturday, the 4th, Park Seo-jin takes on the challenge of a live interview on KBS's flagship current affairs program, "Sasageongeon. " As this is the first broadcast following the schedule change, it promises even more intense laughter, and Park Seo-jin's chaotic journey ahead of the live broadcast is expected to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

On this day, upon hearing from his manager that he has received an offer to appear on KBS's flagship current affairs program "Sasageongeon," Park Seo-jin cannot hide his bewilderment, asking, "Did I do something wrong?" Following in the footsteps of prominent seniors like Nam Jin, Kim Yeon-ja, In Soon-i, Lee Seung-chul, and Gong Hyo-jin, he turns the set into a sea of ​​laughter by denying reality to the very end, asking, "Didn't they try to book Park Seo-joon and send me the wrong person?" Feeling a sense of crisis ahead of his live broadcast appearance, Park Seo-jin sends an urgent SOS to Kim Young-hee, the MC of the popular KBS talk show 'Malja Show' and known as 'Grandma Malja,' to improve his lacking speaking skills. After meticulously analyzing Park Seo-jin's speaking style, she coldly diagnoses, "If you go on live like this, it will be a broadcasting disaster," and begins customized training.

Then, the two head out to the 'Street Malja Show' to interact directly with citizens and hone their live broadcasting skills, but Park Seo-jin fails to break out of his monosyllabic speech, making even the 'Goddess of Communication,' Kim Young-hee, break out in a sweat. Attention is focused on whether Park Seo-jin will be able to improve not only his communication skills but also his confidence in live broadcasting through practical training.

Finally, on the day of the live broadcast, Park Seo-jin arrives at the KBS Newsroom, where a heavy atmosphere hangs over, revealing extreme nervousness. As the broadcast begins, he freezes, momentarily unable to speak at the first unexpected question, while his younger sister Hyo-jung, watching him, grips her hands in anxiety, asking, "Isn't this a broadcast mishap?" Curiosity is raised as to whether Park Seo-jin can overcome his nervousness, safely complete the live broadcast, and succeed in yet another challenge.

tokkig@sportschosun.com