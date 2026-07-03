Jang Yoon-jeong Reacts to Rumors of Supporting Her Mother’s Prison Account and Death Speculation: "We Have Been Estranged for Over a Decade, and It Is Untrue" [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong's side has once again drawn a clear line regarding her relationship with her mother, Yuk, and addressed claims that she has supported her financially.

In a phone call with Xports News on the 3rd, Jang Yoon-jeong's side said, "Jang Yoon-jeong has not been in contact with her mother for more than a decade," adding, "We understand that any prison account or living expense support was handled by her former agency in the past, and she is now completely estranged from her."

Recently, Yuk came under police investigation over allegations that she took money under the pretense of investing in TV Chosun's "Miss Trot" and embezzled it. The alleged victims claim that Yuk told them she could generate profits from the program investment and received tens of millions of won from them.

Yuk was also reported to be missing, as no signs of daily life such as mobile phone use or card payments had been confirmed since April. Some even raised the possibility that she may have died.

On the other hand, Sports Kyunghyang reported that an industry source testified that Yuk had contacted acquaintances and asked for money as recently as a few weeks ago.

The source claimed that Yuk had sent acquaintances documents stating that she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and that she had repeatedly made remarks suggesting she might take her own life.

The source also questioned Yuk's claims of financial hardship, saying, "I understand that Jang Yoon-jeong once provided prison account money to her mother while she was incarcerated, and that after her release, living expenses were also delivered through people around her."

However, Jang Yoon-jeong's side reaffirmed its previous position. The agency emphasized, "We are still completely cut off from her mother, and our stance that we are estranged has not changed."

tokkig@sportschosun.com