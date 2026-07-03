Former cheerleader Kim Hanna, 37, pregnant four months after marriage... "An unexpected blessing"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Former cheerleader Kim Hanna has announced that she is pregnant.

On the 2nd, Kim Hanna shared on her social media, "In January 2026, an unexpected blessing came to us. I had to step away for a while from my usual daily life and the things I wanted to do, but even that made me happy, and excitement for the future keeps building little by little." She expressed her joy at meeting her first child.

She added, "Fortunately, Mom has had no morning sickness, and so far I have been doing very well without any major issues or pain!! (I really do have great stamina.) I hope the rest of this time goes well and healthily in my belly, and let’s meet soon, Dallae."

In the photos released with the post, Kim Hanna and her husband, Kim Jeong-seok, showed their happiness at becoming expectant parents. They drew attention as they held an ultrasound image and exchanged loving looks.

Meanwhile, Kim Hanna, born in 1989, became well known as a cheerleader for teams including the Kiwoom Heroes and the Kia Tigers. She retired last September after marrying Kim Jeong-seok, who is three years younger and served as a cheer squad leader.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com