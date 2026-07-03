Im Woo-il Reveals He Ran an Adult Goods Store.. "Even After Appearing on 'Gag Concert,' It Was Hard. I Had to Make a Living"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Im Woo-il revealed that he once ran an adult goods store because he was struggling financially.

On June 30, a video titled "Friends After 16 Years. Heo Kyung-hwan X Im Woo-il Finally Speak Informally" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Tipsy Interference.

Im Woo-il surprised everyone by saying, "It was so hard when I was appearing on 'Gag Concert.' I had to make a living, so I ran an adult goods store." He added that it was only four years ago and said, "I signed autographs for customers and handed out condoms." He also threw out a bold remark to the cast, saying, "I'll bring you some cherry-flavored ones," leaving everyone flustered.

Meanwhile, Im Woo-il debuted in 2011 as a comedian recruited by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). After years of obscurity, he has recently established himself as a popular comedian. He drew attention after overcoming financial hardship and moving into an apartment with a view of the Han River.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com