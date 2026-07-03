Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng Share Tender Weekend-Married Life: "We’re Used to Parting, But I Still Miss Him"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Hye-jin launched a YouTube channel and revealed her weekend-married life with her husband, Ki Sung-yueng, for the first time.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng, 48 Hours of a Weekend-Married Couple | Seoul and Pohang EP.01" was uploaded to Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

Han said, "We are a couple who are as used to parting as we are to the distance between Seoul and Pohang. The weekend passes all too quickly, and my husband heads back to Pohang." She shared an update on their life as a weekend-married couple.

A few days later, Han headed to Pohang with her daughter to see Ki Sung-yueng, who plays for Pohang Steelers. Perhaps because the family visited the stadium, his team enjoyed a victory that day.

The next day, the family went to a laundromat with armfuls of laundry. When Han pointed the camera at Ki in the car, he awkwardly greeted viewers, saying, "Hello. I'm Han Hye-jin's husband," drawing laughter. Han asked, "How long are you going to keep growing your hair?" Ki replied, "My wife said that growing my hair makes it feel like living with a new person, so I'm growing it out." Han laughed and said, "We've lived together for more than 10 years, so we're trying to live with a new person." The family also enjoyed lunch and went shopping together.

Han also shared her thoughts on starting the YouTube channel, saying, "Because of our jobs, our life may look a little unusual, but we are no different from any other family. We travel between Seoul and Pohang, miss our daughter, miss my husband, and miss our mother and father. I want to slowly share that everyday life with all of you."

Meanwhile, Han married Ki, who is eight years younger than her, in 2013, and the couple has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com