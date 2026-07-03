"Adopted Two Daughters" Shin Ae-ra Is Troubled by Cha In-pyo's Overprotective Parenting: "Let Them Take a Taxi, Not a Bus"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Shin Ae-ra candidly shared the differences in her parenting style from her husband, actor Cha In-pyo.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The Best Parenting Tip Actress Shin Ae-ra Has Learned" was released on Compassion's YouTube channel.

Asked how she and Cha In-pyo had adjusted their parenting views, Shin Ae-ra laughed and said, "I'm grateful that my husband has been busy lately." She added, "Our views on child-rearing and parenting are very different. What I'm thankful for is that he has still gone along with me a lot." Even so, she said, "There is one area that still hasn't changed much. I believe children need to experience some lack, but my husband wants to be overprotective. When he says to the kids, 'Dad will do everything for you,' or 'Do you have money? Should I call you a taxi?', I say, 'They should take the bus. Why would they take a taxi?' We are still very different in that regard."

The production team asked, "He probably does things for the children in secret," and Shin Ae-ra replied, "He may do even more when I'm not around. It's better not to know. If I knew, I would be too upset." She continued, "Anything he does without me knowing is just something Dad handles on his own. Those are memories between a father and his children, after all. I think my husband gives more emotional affection. I think children should have a little of that, too."

Meanwhile, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra married in 1995 and have one son and two daughters. After giving birth to their first son in 1998, they adopted two daughters born in 2005 and 2008.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com