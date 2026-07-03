Baek Ji-young, Married to Jung Suk-won, Shocked Her Daughter with a Pre-Surgery Photo: "She Felt Sad and Asked Why I Looked Like That"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Baek Ji-young burst into laughter after seeing how her daughter reacted to a photo of her before plastic surgery.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister" released a video titled "Lee Ji-hye's real close friends! Cool's Yuri and Baek Ji-young reveal 30 years of tearful friendship for the first time (karaoke members)."

That day, Lee Ji-hye invited her close friends Yuri and Baek Ji-young to her home, where they chatted about various topics. After filming, Yuri's husband and children, who live in the United States, made a surprise appearance, leading to an emotional reunion.

Baek Ji-young and Lee Ji-hye looked at Yuri's son and said, "He is handsome" and "Who does he look like?" When they said he seemed to resemble his father, Baek Ji-young remarked, "I think that's because no one knows what his mother really looks like."

Yuri also said, "The kids get confused. When they see my old photos, they ask who it is," drawing laughter as she described her children's reaction to her pre-surgery appearance. Baek Ji-young also laughed and said, "My daughter Heim did the same thing. She kept saying, 'Mom~,' and looked so sad. When she saw my pre-surgery photo, she asked why I used to look like that."

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married actor Jung Suk-won, who is nine years younger than her, in 2013, and the couple has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com