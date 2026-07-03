Tablo Shares Update on Daughter Haru, Who Is Preparing for U.S. College Admissions: "She Won a Speech Contest and Loves Talking, Just Like Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Tablo of the group Epik High shared an update on his daughter Haru.

On the 2nd, a video was released on Epik High's YouTube channel showing the three members talking about their children.

That day, Tablo said he hoped that one day, when they are all 60, they could get together and say, "Is Yunwoo, DJ Tukutz's son, doing well at NASA?" DJ Tukutz laughed and said, "Yunwoo recently won second place in an art contest and received a huge number of gift certificates."

Tablo also said, "Haru recently received an award," revealing that Haru had won at a speech contest. DJ Tukutz congratulated her, saying, "It's in her blood. You really can't hide it." Tablo laughed and added, "Haru must like speaking, like giving speeches. She's definitely my daughter."

Tablo recently drew attention after revealing that Haru is preparing for the SAT and AP exams, which are considered important tests in the U.S. college admissions process. He also mentioned her fluent English skills and her experience taking part in film translation and songwriting.

Meanwhile, Tablo married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009, and the couple has one daughter, Haru. In 2013, Tablo and Haru appeared on KBS2's "Superman Returns" and received much love from viewers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com