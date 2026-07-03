Who Is the 'Ex-Girlfriend' in Yoon Jong-shin's Hit Song? "Jeon Mi-ra Was Uncomfortable at First, but Now She Tells Me to Remember More" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Yoon Jong-shin will reveal his wife Jeon Mi-ra's reaction to a song inspired by his past romance.

Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun, who have represented the pop music and film industries and maintained a friendship for 31 years, will appear on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" airing tonight, Friday, July 3, at 9:40 p.m.

During the broadcast, Yoon Jong-shin's impressive track record as a hitmaker is set to be unveiled. He will draw attention by revealing that, after Sung Si-kyung's "On the Street" and "You've Touched My Heart," he also personally composed Han Ye-seul's "Not Found," which is regarded as one of the most beloved OST songs.

Hong Jin-kyung was reportedly shocked, saying, "I had no idea at all," while Song Eun-i also could not hide her admiration for Yoon Jong-shin's genius mode at work, saying, "Oppa Jong-shin looks like a completely different person whenever he talks about music."

Yoon Jong-shin then shared the behind-the-scenes story of his mega-hit song "Wedding Day," released in 1992. He stirred up the studio by confessing that the song was "about my ex-girlfriend, whom even Director Jang Hang-jun knows."

Also drawing attention is Jeon Mi-ra's surprising reaction after hearing the song. In the early days of their marriage, she felt uncomfortable with songs that reflected her husband's past relationships, but now she reportedly encourages him to "remember more" and actively brings up Yoon Jong-shin's romantic history. The real reason Jeon Mi-ra keeps urging her husband to recall his past relationships will be revealed in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jong-shin, a father of three, shared a bittersweet update about becoming the shortest person in the household. He revealed how quickly his children have grown, inheriting the exceptional genes of their mother Jeon Mi-ra, a former national tennis player who stands 175 cm tall, and have already overtaken their father in height. Yoon Jong-shin said, "My youngest daughter has already surpassed my height, and my second daughter, who used to be shorter than me, has now passed me too," sharing warm news about his fast-growing three children. Viewers can catch Yoon Jong-shin's latest update, as he becomes the shortest in the family, on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" at 9:40 p.m. on Friday, July 3.