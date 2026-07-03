[Official] Moon Ga-young Signs Exclusive Contract with Fantagio... Joins Cha Eun-woo and Kim Seon-ho

Photo provided by Fantagio

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Actress Moon Ga-young is starting a new chapter after signing an exclusive contract with Fantagio.

Fantagio announced on the 3rd that it had signed an exclusive contract with actress Moon Ga-young, saying, "We are pleased to be working with actress Moon Ga-young."

Since her debut in the 2006 film "Teacher's Grace," Moon Ga-young has built an extensive filmography by showcasing a wide acting range in works such as "True Beauty," "Love in the Big City," "Delightfully Deceitful," "My Dearest Nemesis," and "Seocho-dong." She began acting as a child actress and has steadily won love for her stable performances across genres and her delicate expressions.

In "Once We Were Us," released in December last year, she drew praise for her nuanced portrayal of love, heartbreak, and youth. She also proved her presence by winning the Best Actress award in the film category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards. She has since confirmed her next project, appearing as the lead character Heo Su-a in "Whale Star," which is scheduled to air in 2027, raising expectations for her upcoming work.

Fantagio Chairman Namgoong Geon said, "We are very pleased to sign an exclusive contract with actress Moon Ga-young, who has limitless potential," adding, "We will provide full support as a reliable partner so that Moon Ga-young's versatile talents and charm can shine even more brightly across various fields."

Fantagio, which has newly joined hands with Moon Ga-young, is home to Baek Yoon-sik, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sung-kyung, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Se-young, ASTRO, Lee Chang-sub, and Lun8, and is expanding its business into film and drama production as well as overseas performance ventures.

Jeong Bit, Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com