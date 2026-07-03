ATEEZ Sets Another Career High... New Album Sells 1.88 Million Copies in First Week, Marking Their 7th Million Seller

Photo courtesy of KQ Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] ATEEZ has set a new first-week sales record with its 14th mini album, reaching another career high.

The group surpassed 1.88 million copies in first-week sales for its 14th mini album, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5," released on the 26th of last month.

That is ATEEZ's best first-week performance to date and its seventh million seller overall. The new album posted strong sales immediately after release, once again proving its powerful album-selling strength and the momentum of its global fandom.

The album captures ATEEZ freely enjoying the moments guided by instinct and sensation. All of the tracks, including the title song "BAD," as well as "MAMACITA," "TOXIN," "Fallin'," and "Body," are receiving strong support.

The release topped the real-time and daily album charts on Hanteo Chart, the retail album chart on Circle Chart, and the album chart on Bugs. It also reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 31 countries worldwide, continuing its success both at home and abroad.

Photo courtesy of KQ Entertainment

The title track "BAD" ranked No. 1 on Bugs' real-time and daily charts and topped iTunes Top Songs charts in eight countries. It also made its mark on global charts such as the Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart.

The music video is also drawing intense attention. Before its release, it generated buzz with the appearance of Hollywood actor Chase Infiniti, and after release it surpassed 10 million views, rising to No. 1 on YouTube Trending Worldwide (Music Videos).

ATEEZ will meet fans by holding 2026 ATINY'S VOYAGE : TINY MYSTERY at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul for three days from the 17th to the 19th.

Photo courtesy of KQ Entertainment

Jung Bit, Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com