[Interview 3] Kim Min-ha of "Hana Korea" Reveals the Secret Behind Her 17 kg Weight Loss: "I Combined Exercise and Dieting... I Lost the Weight Over a Long Period"

Photo courtesy of Triple Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Min-ha has revealed why she decided to lose weight and how she did it.

Kim Min-ha met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 3rd and said, "I have lost about 17 kg since filming 'Hana Korea,'" adding, "I exercised hard and ate very little."

Set to open on the 8th, the film "Hana Korea" follows the journey of a North Korean defector who keeps moving forward despite an unfamiliar life. Directed by Denmark-born Frederik Sjoberg, the film stars Kim Min-ha as Hye-seon, a defector who begins a new life in South Korea.

Kim Min-ha recently drew attention after returning with a noticeably slimmer look for her next project. She began by saying, "I can't officially say what role it is yet, but 90% of the reason I lost weight was for the part. I lost about 17 kg compared with when I was filming 'Hana Korea.'"

She went on to explain the process, saying, "I kept thinking about how I could show a different side of myself. I lost the weight over a long period so I could maintain my usual stamina. Not only the project mentioned in the article, but also another one I am scheduled to film later requires a character who has to lose a lot of weight, so I am still dieting now."

She also addressed the sudden attention her successful diet has received, saying, "I didn't expect this much attention either. In a past interview, I said I loved myself as I was, so some people may have thought there was a contradiction in what I said. But I am dieting 100% for work. I am satisfied with how I looked when I was fuller, and I am satisfied with how I look now. There are all kinds of people in the world, and I am someone who has to express that, so I lost weight. Many people are also curious about my diet method. I lost the weight by eating just one very small meal a day. I also exercised hard and tried to do it as healthily as possible without stressing myself out."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com