"The smell is too strong"... What happened to the gym member who was kicked out?

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in China was recently kicked out of a gym because of his body odor, sparking a heated online debate.

According to Zhejiang TV and Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP), a man surnamed Su, who lives in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, bought a three-year gym membership last May for about 6,388 Chinese yuan, or roughly 1.45 million won. The contract was set to run until April 2028.

He once weighed as much as 125 kilograms, but after losing weight to 80 kilograms about 10 years ago, he developed an interest in exercise and has since enjoyed a variety of workouts. He had been visiting the gym more than five times a week.

Last month, however, he received an unexpected call from the gym. It said his membership would be terminated because repeated complaints had been filed about his strong body odor.

In a text message, the gym said, "This was a decision made after long and careful consideration," and added, "We will refund the amount corresponding to the remaining period of the membership." It also explained, "Several members repeatedly complained that Su's body odor was making it difficult for them to work out."

In the end, Su received a refund of 3,888 Chinese yuan, or about 880,000 won, for the remaining period. The gym also offered him a membership that would allow him to use another gym for three months.

A gym official said Su sweated heavily during workouts and had a strong body odor. Other members complained of a foul smell around the equipment he used or along the paths he moved through. Some also avoided machines next to the treadmill he was using or had just used.

To reduce complaints, the gym asked Su to use equipment in a corner and requested that he visit during less crowded hours. However, the complaints continued, the gym said.

Su said it was true that he sweated a lot, but claimed he prepared several towels to wipe off the sweat and even placed towels on the equipment to avoid inconveniencing others.

He reported his story to the media in an effort to resolve the issue, but it did not help.

Once the story became public, netizens offered mixed reactions. Many supported the gym's decision, saying, "The membership rights of other members must also be respected." One netizen argued, "If the odor is severe, it may not just be from sweat but could also be a sign of bromhidrosis."

Some, however, said the gym had gone too far, arguing, "People are supposed to sweat at a gym, so isn't restricting access because of body odor discrimination?"

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com