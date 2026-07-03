"Yoga and Handstands in the Airplane Aisle"... Debate Over 'Nuisance' vs. 'Freedom'

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A fitness influencer who posted a video of herself doing yoga and stretching in the aisle of a passenger plane during a flight has sparked controversy online.

According to the New York Post, fitness influencer Rosa Adventures recently shared a video on her social media showing her performing various moves in an airplane aisle.

The video shows Rosa stretching in the cabin aisle, as well as doing squats, handstands, a one-handed balance pose, and forward rolls.

She added the caption, "Whether on the ground or 35,000 feet in the air, I can confidently do a handstand and balance on one leg," along with, "On long-haul flights, I choose movement."

Most of the other passengers in the video were either looking straight ahead or trying not to pay attention, but some turned around in surprise to watch her.

The video drew widespread attention online, racking up about 600,000 views.

Netizens who watched the clip criticized it, saying, "It was an overly attention-grabbing act in a public place," "Does she just want attention?" and "It could cause air pollution."

Others defended her, saying, "It doesn't matter as long as she doesn't bump into anyone," and "There is also the freedom to ignore what others think."

As the controversy grew, Rosa offered an explanation herself. She claimed, "Neither the flight attendants nor the other passengers had any issue with it, and I didn't interfere with anyone's movement," adding, "Most people didn't even know I was exercising, and those who saw it didn't seem bothered. Everyone was satisfied."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com