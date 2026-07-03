Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee Reveal Wedding Photos for the First Time.. "We Were Both Surprised by the Hairstyle"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Wedding photos of director Jang Hang-jun and writer Kim Eun-hee have been revealed for the first time.

On the 1st, KB Kookmin Bank's YouTube channel released a video titled "Why Did I Choose Jang Hang-jun..." A Spicy-Sweet Trip Down Memory Lane for the Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee Couple.

In the video, Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee looked back on their past while going through an album filled with memories. When their wedding photos appeared first, Kim Eun-hee recalled the moment and said she was surprised by Jang Hang-jun's hairstyle, adding, "I thought, 'Are you really going to go with that hairstyle?'"

Kim Eun-hee then said, "People who have been married will know this, but weddings are so exhausting and you get so hungry." Jang Hang-jun agreed, saying, "I think people who get married two or three times are amazing. I keep thinking, 'You're doing this again?'" drawing laughter.

The two also explained their wedding invitation, which was made in postcard form. Jang Hang-jun expressed regret, saying, "The concept was fresh, but the wording..." Kim Eun-hee admitted, "I didn't like the wording, but I couldn't say it was bad because I had asked for it at a low price."

That day, they were also asked what they would say to their past selves. In response, Jang Hang-jun said, "I would tell myself to buy Samsung Electronics. It could change your life. And keep paying into the pension you're contributing to now until the end."

Kim Eun-hee recalled, "We really had no assets back then." Jang Hang-jun added, "Of the two of us, I was the one who paid a bit more attention. Both of our jobs were the kind that made the future uncertain, so we had been putting 130,000 won into our pension every month, and we kept doing it until the end. Now it has become a fairly large amount. People are surprised when they hear it. The difference between someone who prepared back then and someone who did not becomes huge by the time we reach our age," he boasted.

Hearing this, Kim Eun-hee laughed and pointed out, "Jang Hang-jun started making money and now he only talks about money."