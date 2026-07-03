Kim Dae-sung and Na Hyun-young Dating Rumors... “Already Broke Up. Supporting Each Other” [Official]

Photos = Sportschosun, CLN Company [Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Although dating rumors were raised between comedian Kim Dae-sung and Na Hyun-young, it has been confirmed that the two have ended their romantic

On the 3rd, Na Hyun-young's agency, CLN Company, stated, "The two have already broken up and are currently maintaining a senior-junior relationship where they support each other. " Earlier that day, MK Sports reported that Kim Dae-sung and Na Hyun-young became close through the play 'He Was Pretty' and had been dating for over a year.

However, with the agency's statement being released, the dating rumors between the two were concluded to be a thing of the past.

Kim Dae-sung, born in 1983, debuted as a comedian in the 23rd open recruitment of KBS in 2008 and became known to the public through KBS 2TV's 'Gag Concert'.

Na Hyun-young, born in 1996, began her acting career on the theater stage in 2016 and was selected as a comedian in the 32nd open recruitment of KBS in 2023, expanding her scope of activities by moving between comedy and acting.

tokkig@sportschosun.com