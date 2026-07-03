Kang Jun-woo of Yuk Joong-wan Band shares miracle growth of his 690g premature son... "He has passed 2.5kg and graduated from the incubator"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Kang Jun-woo, a member of Yuk Joong-wan Band, put many people at ease by sharing encouraging news about his son, Kang Woo-joo, who was born as an extremely premature baby.

On the 3rd, Kang Jun-woo personally updated fans through his social media, saying, "Hello, aunts, uncles, older brothers, and older sisters. Kang Woo-joo is here to greet everyone who sent so much love and support."

He added, "He has finally passed 2.5kg, after starting at just 690g at birth," and drew attention by saying, "He has also left the incubator and moved into an open ICS."

Kang Jun-woo expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thanks to the love and support from aunts, uncles, older sisters, and older brothers, as well as the care of the NICU medical staff, he is growing well." He added, "I am always thankful."

He concluded by saying, "Please stay safe in this hot weather, and I will come back next time with more good news. I love you all," expressing his appreciation to those who had cheered on his son's healthy growth.

Previously, Kang Jun-woo had drawn widespread support after belatedly announcing the birth of his son and sharing the story behind it. At the time, he said, "Our son Kang Woo-joo was born into the world on April 16," and explained, "Due to oligohydramnios and placental abruption, Woo-joo was born at 25 weeks of pregnancy as an extremely premature baby weighing 690g."

He went on to share hopeful news, saying, "There was a major crisis early on, but he has been growing steadily in the incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit and has now surpassed 1kg."

Kang Jun-woo also spoke candidly about why he had not announced the birth right away. He said, "Even though it was something to celebrate, I was too scared and frightened," adding, "I felt as if the moment I brought it up, the child might disappear somewhere, and I blamed myself, wondering if this had happened because we had done something wrong."

He continued, "Even we, as parents, seemed unable to fully accept our child's birth, and I felt sorry to Woo-joo." He added, "I am still very scared and cautious, but I believe Woo-joo's birth into this world is clearly a miracle. Please give our child many blessings and words of support."

Now, about a month later, the latest update has brought news that his weight has increased to 2.5kg and that he has left the incubator, prompting congratulations and support from fans.

Meanwhile, Kang Jun-woo debuted in 2011 as a member of Rose Motel and later continued his activities with Yuk Joong-wan Band alongside Yook Joong-wan. He married a non-celebrity wife in 2016 and welcomed his first son, Kang Woo-joo, this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com