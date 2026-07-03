47-Year-Old Ha Ji-won Says She Has No Loneliness, Then Screams Over Her Love Fortune: "I Might Meet a Pure-Hearted Man Overseas"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ha Ji-won's love fortune has been revealed.

On the 2nd, a video titled "What Is the Only Way for Ha Ji-won, Who Lives a Great Life Without a Man, to Date?" was uploaded to Ha Ji-won's YouTube channel, "26th Class Jiwon."

That day, Ha Ji-won met with a tarot reader together with members of B1A4 and sought advice on the company's future, her acting career, and her love fortune in turn.

Ha Ji-won asked, "I'm curious about how I should move forward as an actress." The tarot reader looked at the present card and said, "You're already doing well enough. It shows someone steadily moving in one direction for the sake of a career." He added, "Deep down, you want freedom and feel a strong desire to travel and rest," and Ha Ji-won was surprised, saying, "You even said earlier that you wanted to go traveling."

He also advised, "You've worked too hard. The past card shows someone who built their current position through tremendous effort," and added, "Now you can afford to try a little less." As the future card also showed a king, he interpreted it as meaning that "a much more emotionally comfortable period will come than the one you're in now."

He then drew laughter by saying, "You may feel like changing industries or jobs and leaving everything behind, but in the end, you'll keep working hard. You'll make a lot of money, and it's not time to play yet. Even if you want to relax, you'll have to hold out a little longer."

Ha Ji-won's love fortune was also revealed. The tarot reader assessed, "Right now, you're highly satisfied even without a man. You have many people around you, and you're not feeling much loneliness."

However, after checking the cards, he said, "You'll get a chance to go abroad or travel," and added, "There is luck for a man to approach you there." Ha Ji-won shocked everyone by screaming, "Ah!"

He went on to add, "I think a very pure and good person will appear. There is a possibility of meeting him overseas." At the sudden rosy prediction, Ha Ji-won smiled shyly and replied, "Thank you," drawing attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com