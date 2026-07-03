"I Lost My Appetite": Kim Won-hoon Faces a Flood of Negative Comments After Parodying a Chinese Wanghong; Colleagues Also Say It Was "Shocking"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Comedian Kim Won-hoon is facing an unexpected wave of criticism after posting a video parodying a Chinese wanghong.

On the 2nd, Kim uploaded the video to his social media account along with a short caption that read, "Please leave some negative comments."

In the video, Kim appeared in flashy clothing and makeup reminiscent of a Chinese wanghong. He performed exaggerated gestures and facial expressions to music, aiming for laughs with his trademark shameless style, but the reaction was stronger than expected.

Singer Lyn left a brief comment, saying, "Hey," and reacted with disbelief. Fitness creator Shim Euddeum also drew laughs with a jokingly harsh remark, saying, "I lost my appetite while eating."

Fans also flooded the post with playful responses such as, "You asked for negative comments, and now it looks like you'll really get them," "You got way too into this," "Why did you go this far?" and "The makeup is so realistic."

Kim Won-hoon has long connected with fans by sharing various character parodies and fearless comedy content. This latest video also appears to be part of that ongoing style.

Meanwhile, Kim Won-hoon debuted in 2015 as a 30th-generation open recruitment comedian at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). Since then, he has been active across YouTube and variety shows.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com