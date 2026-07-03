G-Dragon Named Ambassador for UNESCO World Heritage Committee, to Promote 'Message of Peace' in Busan

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer G-Dragon (G-DRAGON, Kwon Ji-yong) has been appointed as an ambassador for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in South Korea for the first time.

The Korea Heritage Service announced on the 3rd that it had selected G-Dragon as an ambassador for the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee, which will take place in Busan in July.

The agency said G-Dragon was the right person to promote the value of world heritage at home and abroad, citing his global influence in culture and the arts beyond K-pop.

Last year, G-Dragon donated his copyright earnings to establish the public-interest JUSPEACE Foundation, where he serves as honorary chairman. The foundation aims to solve social issues and spread a culture of public good through art and creativity. It runs programs such as psychological recovery support for firefighters, mental health projects, and initiatives for future generations.

The Korea Heritage Service said the selection was based on the foundation's philosophy that "small acts of participation can change the world and create peace," which aligns with UNESCO's values of international cooperation and peace.

Along with the appointment, the JUSPEACE Foundation will officially launch this month the global civic participation campaign "Heritage in Peace" in cooperation with UNESCO to protect world heritage.

The campaign is designed to present a new model in which not only countries and international organizations, but also citizens, companies, and cities, take part in protecting world heritage. Its goal is to raise public awareness and expand participation in the world heritage fund through the city campaign that begins in Busan.

Donations raised through the campaign will be delivered to the UNESCO World Heritage Fund and used to protect world heritage sites at risk of damage from war, the climate crisis, natural disasters, and other threats.

As ambassador, G-Dragon plans to take part in official promotional videos and various events, spreading the message of "Peace through Culture & Participation" around the world.

G-Dragon's team said, "It is very meaningful to serve as an ambassador for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in South Korea for the first time," adding, "As world heritage is a shared asset that all humanity must protect together, I want to deliver a message of peace that many people can relate to and act on together."

Meanwhile, the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee will be held in Busan from July 19. It is UNESCO's highest decision-making meeting, where world heritage nominations and conservation measures are discussed. This will be the first time it has been held in South Korea.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com