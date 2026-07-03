Lee Jun-young Says He Was Hurt by the Remark, "Don't Cause Trouble for Actors"... So Jae-won Reacts, "It Wasn't Me"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Lee Jun-young has drawn attention after recalling a hurtful remark he heard early in his acting career, and novelist So Jae-won has directly addressed speculation surrounding him.

On the 2nd, So Jae-won posted a long message on his social networking service account along with a screenshot of an online article, saying, "I am not the person who said that to actor Lee Jun-young!"

The released image showed a scene from a preview for tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," in which Lee Jun-young said, "The most hurtful thing I heard while acting was, 'Don't cause trouble for actors,'" along with an article covering the remark.

So Jae-won explained, "It is true that Lee Jun-young appeared in one of my works. He was cast in 2018, when he was just beginning his acting career, so I think I was misunderstood." He added, "I have never once said such a low remark to any actor," and drew a line by saying, "Sending abusive DMs based only on speculation is a very careless act." He continued, "At the final wrap party after the project ended, I even praised his effort and passion, saying that 'Jun-young will be remembered longer as an actor than as a singer.'" He also stressed again, "If my words are not true, Lee Jun-young or his agency can respond however they want. I was wondering what was going on, but it seems the article caused a misunderstanding. I am not someone who would ever say something like that."

Earlier, Lee Jun-young said in a preview for tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" that the most painful remark he heard when he began his career as an idol-turned-actor was, "Don't cause trouble for actors," drawing sympathy. However, he did not reveal who made the comment.

Afterward, online users began speculating about people involved in the projects Lee Jun-young appeared in early in his acting career, and some reportedly singled out So Jae-won and sent him messages of criticism.

So Jae-won and Lee Jun-young first worked together through the 2018 OCN drama "Class of Lies." The series was based on So Jae-won's novel of the same name, and Lee Jun-young played Yoo Beom-jin, beginning to expand his presence as an actor.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com