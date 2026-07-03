Lee Sang-yoon Reveals the Decisive Reason He Graduated from Seoul National University’s Department of Physics After 13 Years: Lee Soon-jae’s Words

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Sang-yoon revealed that a remark from the late Lee Soon-jae was the decisive reason he graduated from the Department of Physics at Seoul National University after 13 years.

On the morning of the 3rd, KBS 1TV's Morning Forum featured Lee Sang-yoon, Choi Soo-young, Kim Ah-young, and Park Myung-hoon, the lead cast of the play The Merchant of Venice.

Lee Sang-yoon shared his thoughts on appearing on a live entertainment show for the first time and said, "It is an honor to appear on a program I used to watch only on TV. This is my first live broadcast, so I am nervous. It is also my first quiz show."

In particular, Lee Sang-yoon, who graduated from the Department of Physics at Seoul National University, admitted that he once considered leaving college because it was difficult to balance his studies and acting after starting his career as an actor.

He said honestly, "People around me told me they hoped I would not give up on my studies, but at the time, it did not really resonate with me. I wondered how meaningful it would be to get a diploma from Seoul National University."

The decisive turning point came from advice by the late Lee Soon-jae. Lee Sang-yoon recalled, "I once asked him while working on a project together. He told me, 'You should graduate. In your lifetime, the experience of finishing something you started will be a great thing in your life,' and those words really stayed with me."

"Thanks to that advice, I eventually graduated," he added, sharing the meaningful lesson the late Lee Soon-jae left in his life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com