From Idol Aspirations to a K-Office Worker... Park Ji-hyun Proves Her Rising Star Status with 'Wild Things,' 'See You at Work Tomorrow!' and Blue Dragon Nomination

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Rising star Park Ji-hyun is keeping busy across both the big and small screens.

Park Ji-hyun, who is drawing attention for helping viewers shake off the Monday blues with tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama 'See You at Work Tomorrow!' (written by Kim Kyung-min, directed by Jo Eun-sol), is proving the breadth of her acting range as she plays Cha Ji-yoon, a work-weary office worker who longs to clock out.

Park Ji-hyun has steadily built her own filmography through projects such as the films 'Hidden Face' and 'Forbidden Fairytale,' the dramas 'Reborn Rich' and 'Flex X Cop,' and the Netflix series 'You and Everything Else.' With her signature blank-canvas charm and deeply textured acting, she has created a fresh image in every project. In particular, she earned praise for fully immersing herself in the role of Cheon Sang-yeon in 'You and Everything Else,' portraying a woman who goes through a turbulent life from her 20s to her 40s and heightening viewers' emotional immersion.

Park Ji-hyun's 2026 lineup, which continues to showcase a wide range of characters, is also drawing attention. In the film 'Wild Things,' released last month and directed by Son Jae-gon and produced by About Film, she transformed into Byeon Do-mi, the center of the mixed-gender group Triangle, delivering a striking contrast between her refreshing presence on stage and her completely different offstage persona. She also charmingly portrayed the candid Byeon Do-mi, who remains stubbornly quirky even after becoming a chaebol daughter-in-law, adding another layer of fun to the story. Thanks to this momentum, the music video for 'Love Is' has surpassed 4.4 million views and continues to generate buzz.

Meanwhile, through the currently airing drama 'See You at Work Tomorrow!,' she has taken on romantic comedy for the first time since her debut, showing yet another transformation. She anchors the series by portraying the everyday struggles of Korean office workers while also conveying subtle excitement. At the same time, she carefully unpacks Cha Ji-yoon's complex emotions as the character suffers between love and work, adding credibility to the narrative.

In this way, Park Ji-hyun is expanding her acting range and strengthening her presence as an actress through active work across genres and roles. She also demonstrated her potential by earning a nomination for Best Actress in the Drama category at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards for 'You and Everything Else.' With her limitless ability to inhabit characters, anticipation is growing for the new colors her acting palette will add next.

Meanwhile, tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama 'See You at Work Tomorrow!' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com