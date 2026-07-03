From a full Click-B reunion to Togeweol... 'Happy Together' teases surprise lineup

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone" will feature surprise appearances by the full Click-B lineup and Togeweol.

KBS's new variety show "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone," which premieres on the 10th, is a storytelling music audition program hosted by Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin. The three will listen to the stories and harmonies of various "life teammates" as they explore their journeys. The show marks the return of "Happy Together," a program that stayed with viewers for 20 years from 2001 to 2020 and became known as the foundation of KBS variety shows, after a six-year break.

Ahead of its first broadcast, the show drew attention by unexpectedly revealing that Click-B and Togeweol will appear on the program.

Through its official social networking service accounts, the show has been drawing steady attention by releasing reel videos of the two teams. Click-B has teased its first full-group stage in 11 years, showing not only its unchanged visuals but also sharp choreography. The clip quickly surpassed 1.83 million views after being posted. Togeweol has also kept the buzz going with a video announcing its reunion after 10 years, stirring nostalgia among viewers. On social networking services, reactions such as "I can't believe this pairing is back," "It feels like my school days have returned," "I'm already excited," and "What is happening on 'Happy Together'? I have to watch live" have poured in, along with comments tagging friends and reviving old memories. (As of July 2 on Instagram)

Attention is also focused on the special stories behind their appearance on "Happy Together." Since this edition centers on the songs and stories of two or more participants who have spent a long time together, the narratives shared by the two teams are expected to leave a deeper impression. In particular, the show will reveal previously undisclosed details about their reunions, including the comeback of Lee Hyori and the full Click-B lineup, who were once label seniors and juniors, as well as the reunion of Yoon Jong-shin and Togeweol, who will face each other as judge and contestant for the first time in a long while.

As a result, "Happy Together" will feature not only long-awaited reunions among stars, but also the special harmonies and life stories of a wide range of ordinary participants who have spent years together. Viewers are eager to see who will move Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin, and what kind of full-group stage Click-B and Togeweol will deliver after more than a decade. Expectations for the first broadcast are rising fast.

Meanwhile, KBS2's new variety show "Happy Together" will premiere on the 10th at 8:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun