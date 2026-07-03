Toi et Moi's Kim Yerim and Do Dae-yoon reunite after 10 years, with former agency head Yoon Jong-shin also present ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Toi et Moi's Kim Yerim and Do Dae-yoon have reunited after 10 years.

KBS's new variety show "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone," which premieres on Friday, July 10, is a storytelling music audition program led by Yoo Jae-suk, who reads people; Jang Hang-jun, who captures stories; and Yoon Jong-shin, who listens to music. As they explore the narratives and harmony of a wide range of "life teammates," the show marks the return of "Happy Together" after six years. The original program aired for 20 years from 2001 to 2020 and became known as a cornerstone of KBS variety.

Ahead of its first broadcast, Happy Together surprised viewers by revealing that the full lineup of Click-B and Toi et Moi will appear on the show.

Through its official social media accounts, Happy Together has been drawing attention by releasing reel videos of the two teams. Click-B teased its first full-group stage in 11 years, showing not only its unchanged visuals but also sharp choreography. The clip quickly surpassed 1.83 million views after being posted. Toi et Moi also fueled nostalgia with a video announcing their reunion after 10 years, keeping the buzz going. On social media, reactions such as "I can't believe this combination is back," "It feels like my school days have returned," "I'm already excited," and "What's happening on Happy Together? I have to watch live" poured in, along with comments tagging friends and reviving old memories.

Attention is also focused on the special stories behind their appearance on Happy Together. Since this episode centers on the songs and stories of participants who have spent a long time together, the two teams are expected to deliver narratives that resonate deeply. In particular, the show will reveal previously untold details about their reunions. It will also feature the reunion of Lee Hyori and the full Click-B lineup, who were once senior and junior artists at the same agency, as well as Yoon Jong-shin and Toi et Moi meeting again for the first time in a long while, this time as judge and contestant.

Happy Together will showcase not only long-awaited reunions among stars, but also the special harmony and life stories of various ordinary participants who have spent years together. Viewers are eager to see who will move Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin, and what kind of full-group stage Click-B and Toi et Moi will deliver after more than a decade. Expectations for the first episode are soaring.

Meanwhile, KBS2's new variety show "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone" will premiere on Friday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m.