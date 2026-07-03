Kim Ji-min Reveals Cyberstalking Ordeal: "He Dug Through Delivery Apps to Find My Home" ('Refreshing Relief')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Ji-min reveals that she once experienced cyberstalking.

In the 27th episode of SBS Plus' 'Lee Ho-seon's Refreshing Relief,' which airs at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 4th, a story about cyberstalking and dating violence by an ex-boyfriend will be shared under the theme, "I Saw the Devil, Violence That Has Become Part of Everyday Life."

After hearing the story, Kim Ji-min says, "If someone is persistent and good with cyber stuff, finding out where you live can happen in no time," and recalls a chilling experience from her past. She adds, "When I was dating someone before, he would ask, 'What are you doing? Are you ordering food at home? Send me a photo.' So I sent one, and he zoomed in on it and dug through delivery apps to figure out my neighborhood," leaving everyone horrified.

Having experienced cyberstalking herself, Kim Ji-min cannot hide her anger and says, "That must be so awful," in response to the caller's situation. Lee Ho-seon also responds firmly, "This needs to be reported. It's a stalking crime."

Lee Ho-seon goes on to say, "This man is not in his right mind. He enjoys the other person's suffering. He's a psychopath," and points out that it is "a textbook case of dating violence." Attention is now focused on what the true nature of the ex-boyfriend's relentless cyber abuse was, and what practical solutions the two will offer.

The production team said, "In this episode, we will shed light on the many forms of violence that have seeped into everyday life, including not only physical abuse but also verbal abuse, cyber violence, school violence, and domestic violence." It added, "Kim Ji-min's realistic personal story and Lee Ho-seon's refreshing solutions will deliver both awareness and empathy to viewers."