"Married at 48" Um Ki-joon Opens Up About Real Newlywed Life: "We Fought Like Crazy for a Year... Now Things Are Good Again" ('Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Um Ki-joon opened up about his real newlywed life.

The first episode of the full-scale real-life street food documentary "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," co-produced by MBN and Channel S and airing for the first time at 9:10 p.m. on the 3rd, follows Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube, and their "food friends" Um Ki-joon and Ryu Soo-young as they bring lively energy and cheerful banter to a Daejeon beef restaurant chosen through a viewer recommendation.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo, who had arrived in Daejeon, headed to a renowned hanwoo restaurant and introduced it by saying, "The viewer who sent in the tip is here." Um Ki-joon quietly raised his hand and said, "Whenever I come near Chungcheong Province, this is always the first place I go," proving he was a regular. Jun then recalled an episode from two years ago, saying, "I once did a show with Mr. Um Ki-joon, and not long after, he called me. He asked if I could host his wedding." He then asked, "How did you meet your wife?" out of curiosity about Um Ki-joon's late marriage at 48. Um Ki-joon replied, "We met at a gathering like this. I was drawn to her," and Jun Hyun-moo expressed genuine envy, saying, "So it was a natural meeting."

In the warm atmosphere, Jun Hyun-moo tested the waters by asking, "You really like it now, right?" Um Ki-joon admitted, "It's getting better again now. For the first year of our marriage, we fought like crazy," and shared the realities of newlywed life. Jun then asked sharply, "Would you recommend marriage?" Um Ki-joon answered, "This year, yes. If you had asked me last year, I would have said no," drawing laughter from everyone. After honestly revealing his thoughts on having children, Ryu Soo-young also offered a candid take as a marriage veteran. He said, "My daughter is 10 now. She's all grown up and scolds me a lot. Sometimes she even reminds me of my wife, Park Ha-sun," making everyone laugh.

As the marriage talk heated up the mood, the four headed into the beef restaurant recommended by viewer Um Ki-joon. There, Ryu Soo-young, known for his food expertise, personally grilled the meat. Right after tasting a piece of beef, Jun Hyun-moo clapped, covered his mouth in amazement, and gave Ryu a thumbs-up, saying, "It's really savory. The beef flavor is incredible," and "You grilled it perfectly."

Daejeon's food trip, which blends Ryu Soo-young's expert tongs skills, Jun Hyun-moo's real-time mukbang, and the honest behind-the-scenes marriage stories of Um Ki-joon and Ryu Soo-young, can be seen in the first episode of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 3rd.