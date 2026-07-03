Choi Jung-yoon, remarried, feels let down by her husband, who is five years younger: "He still wouldn't buy it"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Choi Jung-yoon bickered with her husband, who is five years younger, over buying camping gear.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Choi Jung-yoon begged her husband to buy camping gear" was uploaded to Choi Jung-yoon's YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Jung-yoon browsed various camping brand booths and, whenever she found something she liked, showered her husband with playful requests.

When she saw one camping item, she showed interest and said, "Honey, let's buy this. It's so pretty," then added, "I'll use it. I'll start using it today," revealing how much she wanted to buy it.

While window shopping, Choi Jung-yoon looked at a mini table accessory and once again pleaded with her husband, saying, "Honey, buy me just this one." Her husband replied, "Okay, let's take a look," and Choi Jung-yoon joked back, "If you want to look at it, that means you're not going to buy it," drawing laughter.

In the end, however, her husband did not agree to the purchase, and Choi Jung-yoon asked once more, "So you're not going to buy that for me?" Unable to get the item she wanted, she turned away in disappointment.

Meanwhile, Choi Jung-yoon married Yoon Tae-joon, the eldest son of an E-Land Group vice chairman and a former member of Eagle Five (Eagle 5), in 2011. The couple had one daughter, but they divorced in 2022. Four years later, in February, she surprised fans by announcing her remarriage to a non-celebrity man five years younger than her.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com