"Construction Noise From Early Morning": Ki Eun-se Sighs at Her New Home in Pyeongchang-dong, Saying, "I Wanted to Capture the Beautiful Scenery"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Ki Eun-se shared a glimpse of her daily life at a detached house in Pyeongchang-dong, but expressed disappointment over construction noise.

On the 2nd, a video titled "What Does Ki Eun-se Do at Home?" was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Ki Eun-se turned on the camera at her newly moved-in detached house in Pyeongchang-dong.

However, as the construction noise continued, she said, "Please understand the construction noise," and added, "It was fine from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., but now construction has started again. I wanted to capture the beautiful scenery of this house, where I can hear birdsong, but it ended up like this."

After finishing tidying up the house, Ki Eun-se returned in front of the camera with a cup of coffee she had brewed herself. Looking satisfied, she said, "I am the kind of person for whom this kind of thing is very important. Just looking at the scenery and the visual tone captured by this camera makes me feel like I have everything in the world. I am happy," expressing her satisfaction with the new home.

Meanwhile, Ki Eun-se married a Korean American businessman 12 years her senior in December 2012, but announced their divorce in 2023.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com