"I Think I’d Be Mocked" Han Hye-jin Completes Her 'French Chic' Look at a Vintage Shop in Paris

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Han Hye-jin showed off the dignity of a top model as she unveiled a bold full-body bodysuit look. But she also burst into laughter after looking flustered by the local hair and makeup styling.

On the 2nd, a video titled "French High-Society Makeup and Hairstyling" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Hye-jin Han Hye Jin."

In the video, Han Hye-jin said she had never had her hair and makeup done at a salon in Paris, and excitedly teased a perfect Parisian transformation.

After visiting an upscale salon in Paris, Han Hye-jin consulted with the hairstylist and began her makeover in earnest. The result was somewhat different from what she had expected. The hairstylist described it as "an elegant Parisian-style wave," but the production team joked, "She looks like Lee Myeong-hwa," drawing laughter.

The makeup was also tailored not for a Parisian look, but for an East Asian face. Han Hye-jin then asked the production team for help, saying, "Did you really say this was Parisian makeup? I don't think it was communicated well. Is this right?"

A little later, Han Hye-jin visited a famous vintage specialty store and was startled by her rather glamorous reflection in the mirror, making viewers laugh.

As she looked around the shop, Han Hye-jin explained the vintage style, saying, "Bold color choices or even berets are very French looks. They're so pretty," before trying on several outfits.

Han Hye-jin completed the textbook definition of French chic with an irregular polka-dot pattern. Still, she laughed and said, "If I wore this out, I think I'd be mocked."

She then put on a striking teal bodysuit that revealed her figure. Even with such a vivid color that is not easy for just anyone to pull off, Han Hye-jin wore it effortlessly with her towering frame and flawless physique, drawing admiration.

Han Hye-jin said, "It's so pretty," adding, "I should have been born in Paris. I would have worn things like this all the time," expressing her satisfaction with the bodysuit.

She also caught attention with her unmatched styling sense as a top model, mixing a classic long coat and a vintage hat over the bodysuit to turn the street into her runway.

anjee85@sportschosun.com