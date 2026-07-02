42-Year-Old Kim Dae-ho Has Been Single for 12 Years: "There Was Only a Mid-Level Crush" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Dae-ho candidly revealed that he has not dated for 12 years.

On the MBC program 'Where Is My Home' aired on the 2nd, the homes of city singles who are taking a break from dating were shown, and Kim Sook, Hanhae, and Kim Ji-yu went on a property tour.

That day, Kim Dae-ho reacted honestly when he heard that the owner of a rooftop studio apartment with a monthly rent of 500,000 won had been single for 12 years. "That's similar to me," he said. He then surprised everyone by admitting, "It's been about 12 years since I last dated," and added, "After it passed 10 years, I stopped counting."

After hearing this, Kim Sook asked, "Didn't you keep having crushes in between?" Kim Dae-ho replied honestly, "I think there were crushes, but nothing I could really call a relationship."

Kim Sook, who was listening, brought up her own dating hiatus and offered practical advice.

Laughing, Kim Sook said, "If I count long-term, what year am I in now?" She then added, "It hasn't been 10 years, but it's getting close. I can have a crush if I want to, but it's a hassle."

She went on to tell the younger cast members, "Don't end up like me at my age. By the time opportunities come around, you start seeing the future and making decisions on your own." She added, "I love my life the way it runs on my own pattern." Joo Woo-jae, Kim Dae-ho, and Yang Se-chan, who were also single, related to her words.

Kim Sook said, "My life has become so good and so stable that I get a little annoyed when someone tries to come in and shake things up." She continued, "My appreciation for my life keeps growing stronger. Everyone, date quickly before you reach my age."

anjee85@sportschosun.com