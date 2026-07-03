"Professor" Kwak Jeong-eun reveals unexpected update as an office worker: "I’m back at the company, and work is life"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster and writer Kwak Jeong-eun has revealed that she is now working at a company.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Kwak Jeong-eun’s First Vlog (How to Write a Diary, Items I Bought Myself, Thoughts on Work...)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kwak Jeong-eun’s Private Life."

Before heading to work, Kwak Jeong-eun started her day with meditation. She then wrote in her diary in her own way, went to the gym to exercise, and took care of her health. After finishing her workout, she neatly ironed her clothes and headed to the office. Kwak Jeong-eun explained why she returned to company life, saying, "I don’t go to work every day. I work as a content director at the company one or two days a week. I spent 13 years in company life, and I’ve also spent 13 years publishing books, giving lectures, and appearing on broadcasts. I came back to the company because I still find expressing myself and creating content so enjoyable."

Kwak Jeong-eun said, "I’ve never thought deeply about the term work-life balance. I think work is life, and life is work." She added, "One thing is certain: I like who I am when I’m working, and I love the feeling that my own unique system gradually improves through the process of working."

She continued, "I’m 48 now, and honestly, I don’t have the same energy I used to. I feel like a battery I’ve used for a long time, with much less power left. But the sense that I am still living as myself continues to make me feel vividly alive. If there are the words and messages I’ve left behind, the content I’ve created, and some value that has clearly reached someone, then couldn’t I say this life was pretty good?" She shared her thoughts on work.

Meanwhile, Kwak Jeong-eun is a broadcaster and writer who appeared on variety shows such as "Witch Hunt" and "Love Naggers." She drew attention last year when she was appointed as an adjunct professor at Hanyang Graduate School of Counseling Psychology.

wjlee@sportschosun.com