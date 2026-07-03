Byul Confesses Parenting Conflict with Haha and Their Second Son: "He Is Cold Only to His Dad, and We Both Feel Hurt"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Byul said she has been struggling with her relationship with Haha and their second son.

Recently, a video titled "Let's Learn the Technique to Regain a Mother's Lost Authority When Her Son's Eyes Change the Moment You Take Away His Phone" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Choi Min-jun's Son TV.'

On the show, Lee Hyun-yi, Judge Kim Sung-eun, and Byul met with Choi Min-jun, head of the Son Research Institute, and opened up about their concerns over raising sons. Byul said, "My second son is very sensitive and shy, while my husband has a very macho personality. My husband sees him and thinks, 'He should act like a real man.'" She added, "We raised our first son very strictly, and he grew up well without causing trouble anywhere. But with our second son, if we speak too harshly, the situation drags on. The way I speak, and the atmosphere, make things worse. If I say, 'Go to your room. Reflect and think about what you did,' Dream or our youngest will follow me out when I leave. They come out and say, 'Mom, I'm sorry,' but our second son still won't come out even after an hour. My husband is also very firm in his own way. There is a clash there."

In response, Choi Min-jun said, "There are cases in child-rearing where the personalities simply do not match. If someone raises their voice, the child immediately reacts with a hostile expression and feeling. They are more likely to panic than others. In cases like this, that is something they need to be taught. But the father has never had that kind of temperament himself. Then what comes out is, 'Is this something to cry about?'" Byul strongly related to his words.

Byul said, "Outside the home, my relationships are the best. Everyone likes me. I give in and adjust to everyone, but at home I have this irritation of, 'You should understand me, Mom.' I act out at home. When my husband sees that from a distance, he disciplines me, saying, 'How rude.'" She added, "From my perspective, I think we are both feeling hurt."

Byul explained, "Of course, he is my child, so I don't dislike him or resent him. He is just sensitive, so he doesn't know how to respond to him." She continued, "When his dad comes home, my second son coldly says, 'I'm not close with Dad.' Then shouldn't the adult be the one to make the effort to approach him? My husband often tries to be nice, gets turned away, and comes back. Then he gets hurt and returns grumbling."

wjlee@sportschosun.com