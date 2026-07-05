Kim Bo-mi, Married to Yoon Jeon-il, Moves to a Smaller Home and Says, "No Matter How Much I Throw Out, It Still Won't Fit"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Bo-mi shared an update on her move and spoke candidly about the challenges she is facing.

On the 5th, Kim Bo-mi posted an update on her move to a new home, saying, "I'm losing my mind while moving."

She said, "We moved to a smaller place, so no matter how much I throw out, and no matter how much furniture I throw out, it still won't fit." She added, "Especially with clothes, I keep throwing them out, but I still need to get rid of more. What am I supposed to wear?"

She continued, "Every time the moving staff calls me 'ma'am, ma'am,' I keep blurting out, 'Oh my... oh my...'" She added, "The organizing team is coming on Wednesday, and I'm already nervous that they might say there is nowhere to put everything. Moving is really not easy. Maybe I should just live in one house for the rest of my life. I can't move anymore."

Along with the post, Kim Bo-mi also shared photos of movers carrying her belongings. She said, "Please take good care of it. Everyone keeps asking where we are supposed to put all this stuff. I don't know either. I threw away everything I could," and added, "Please take good care of it."

The released photos drew attention as they showed the living room packed with moving boxes and furniture. The scene captured the hectic atmosphere of the move, with boxes and furniture stacked tightly together.

Meanwhile, Kim Bo-mi married fellow ballerino Yoon Jeon-il, who is the same age as her, in 2020, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com