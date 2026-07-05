Im Seong-geun, with Six Prior Convictions, Opens a Three-Story Restaurant in Paju, Complete with a Cafe

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Chef Im Seong-geun, known from "Culinary Class Wars," has opened a large restaurant and cafe in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, marking a fresh start.

On the 5th, Im Seong-geun personally announced the restaurant opening, saying, "Hello. This is Im Seong-geun."

He said, "We sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for our opening and supported us. We prepared everything with great care so that we could meet you again with something even better after all this time."

He added, "We will repay your long wait with sincerity and the best flavor in every bowl and every plate. The preparation process was not easy, but we have done our best with one goal in mind: to satisfy everyone who visits us. Our greatest happiness is seeing customers enjoy the food and smile brightly. Those smiles are why we keep working harder, and they are a promise we will continue to uphold."

He also revealed the opening schedule, saying, "We will begin a soft opening from July 6 to 8, followed by a grand opening on the 9th. We look forward to welcoming you at Simhaksan."

Photos released along with the announcement showed a newly opened three-story building that drew attention. The first floor houses a restaurant specializing in jjageuli, the second floor is a galbi restaurant, and the third floor is a cafe, creating a space with a wide range of offerings.

Meanwhile, Im Seong-geun, who rose to popularity through Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars 2," sparked controversy in January after admitting on his YouTube channel that he had been caught driving under the influence three times. The controversy deepened after additional reports emerged of more DUI incidents, driving without a license, and a mutual assault case, eventually leading him to stop all broadcast activities.

With this restaurant and cafe opening, he is now beginning a new chapter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com