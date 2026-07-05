'Married to a Doctor' Kang Sung-yeon Regains Her Happiness in Everyday Life, Even with a Gift from Her Father-in-Law: 'It Feels Like a Dream'

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Kang Sung-yeon has shared an update on her life after remarriage.

On the 5th, Kang Sung-yeon posted a video on her social media account, saying, "Wow... I came back after fasting exercise, and there was this gift!"

In the video, Kang Sung-yeon expressed a small but touching moment, saying, "It feels like a dream," after someone in her family made her potato pancakes when she returned from her workout. The person who made them did not appear in the video, but it seems to have been her husband.

She also said, "These are fresh potatoes sent from my father-in-law's farm in Goesan County," showing her appreciation for his thoughtful gesture. She added, "Sian and Haean also devoured two plates of uncle-style potato pancakes!!" giving a glimpse of her husband's warm everyday life with the children.

Meanwhile, Kang Sung-yeon married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. Recently, three years after her divorce, she announced that she had remarried Jang Min-wook, a neurologist, and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com