'Young-cheol♥' 29th Batch Jeong-suk, Gained 6kg After Marriage, Thought She Was Pregnant..."Is It a Wrestling Outfit or a Ballet Outfit?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Jung-sook, a member of the 29th season of 'I Am Solo,' shared an update on her weight gain after marriage.

Recently, Jung-sook posted on her social media, "+6kg. These days, I hear a lot of people asking if I'm pregnant. ^^ My husband also keeps putting his hand on my belly while driving lol.

There's no baby in my belly yet lol. It's just fat lol ᅲᅲ. " In the accompanying video, Jung-sook was wearing a ballet outfit, but Young-chul brought laughter with his unfiltered reaction, asking, "Is this a ballet outfit? Or a wrestling outfit?" Jeong-suk smiled faintly, then touched her belly with her hand.

She also brought laughter once again with her candid response, saying, "I went to my husband's company, and the building manager saw my belly and asked if I was pregnant. Since then, he has been teasing me about my belly fat at home.

" Meanwhile, Jeong-suk and Young-cheol developed a romantic relationship through the 29th season of the SBS PLUS and ENA show 'I Am Solo,' a special featuring older women and younger men, and held their wedding ceremony last April. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com