'Young-cheol♥' 29th Batch Jeong-suk, Gained 6kg After Marriage, Thought She Was Pregnant..."Is It a Wrestling Outfit or a Ballet Outfit?"

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'Young-cheol♥' 29th Batch Jeong-suk, Gained 6kg After Marriage, Thought She Was Pregnant..."Is It a Wrestling Outfit or a Ballet Outfit?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Jung-sook, a member of the 29th season of 'I Am Solo,' shared an update on her weight gain after marriage.

Recently, Jung-sook posted on her social media, "+6kg. These days, I hear a lot of people asking if I'm pregnant. ^^ My husband also keeps putting his hand on my belly while driving lol.

There's no baby in my belly yet lol. It's just fat lol ᅲᅲ. " In the accompanying video, Jung-sook was wearing a ballet outfit, but Young-chul brought laughter with his unfiltered reaction, asking, "Is this a ballet outfit? Or a wrestling outfit?" Jeong-suk smiled faintly, then touched her belly with her hand.

'Young-cheol♥' 29th Batch Jeong-suk, Gained 6kg After Marriage, Thought She Was Pregnant..."Is It a Wrestling Outfit or a Ballet Outfit?"

She also brought laughter once again with her candid response, saying, "I went to my husband's company, and the building manager saw my belly and asked if I was pregnant. Since then, he has been teasing me about my belly fat at home.

" Meanwhile, Jeong-suk and Young-cheol developed a romantic relationship through the 29th season of the SBS PLUS and ENA show 'I Am Solo,' a special featuring older women and younger men, and held their wedding ceremony last April. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

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GyeEun, Lee
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