Is That Really Shin Bong-sun? Her Incredibly Slim Legs Leave Fans in Disbelief After 11-Kilogram Weight Loss

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Shin Bong-sun drew attention with a striking transformation in her figure.

On the 4th, Shin Bong-sun showed off her lovely style from head to toe, with salon-styled hair and a cute outfit.

In particular, her look stood out as she paired a thin short-sleeved T-shirt that highlighted her figure with a short miniskirt and leather boots.

Her slimmer frame and seemingly longer, more defined legs created an even sharper impression than before.

With a natural smile and confident poses, Shin Bong-sun revealed a range of charms and drew fans' attention by showing a noticeably younger-looking appearance.

Meanwhile, Shin Bong-sun previously made headlines for her sharper look and extremely slim figure after losing 11 kilograms.

Now working as a model for a diet supplement, Shin Bong-sun said, "People often ask me, 'Did you really lose weight by taking that product?'" She added, "I did exercise, but I am someone who gains weight very easily, and I also enjoy drinking and eating. Even so, I really did succeed in losing weight."

shyun@sportschosun.com