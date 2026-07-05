Lee Ha-neul Says, "I Make in a Day What You Earn in Two Months"... Stays Unfazed Despite 1,000 Complaint Reports Against His Offal Restaurant

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ha-neul fired back directly at malicious commenters, making blunt remarks in response to the harsh criticism aimed at him.

On the 4th, a video titled "Won't I Grow Old Like This?" was uploaded to Lee Ha-neul's YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Ha-neul referred to online trolls who left comments such as, "I should not grow old like that," and said, "Instead of spending your time coming here to leave comments like that, go out, study, and make money."

He continued in a sharp tone, saying, "If you come here and leave malicious comments, you will never grow old like me. You will never succeed. I am telling you now. From now on, you will live your whole life trapped in poverty."

He also expressed pride in his past career and current situation.

Lee Ha-neul said, "I succeeded in music over 30 years of activity, and I reached No. 1 many times," adding, "The business and restaurant work I am doing now are also successful."

He went on to say, "At first, I started thinking I might try something with Jaeyong, but sorry, I make in one day what you earn in two months. That means I have succeeded. There are people who have more money and live better than I do, but for my life, this is enough."

The video also showed another troll leaving a comment that said, "I guess I should file a report."

Lee Ha-neul shot back, "So this is all you can do with your life. How pathetic is that?"

He then claimed, "So what if our store gets shaken by this? More than 1,000 reports were filed against our restaurant. But nothing happened. They were just shadowboxing among themselves. I was never hit once."

Through the video, Lee Ha-neul openly revealed his discomfort toward some internet users who continue to post malicious comments and file complaints.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-neul currently runs an offal restaurant in Eunpyeong District, Seoul.

shyun@sportschosun.com