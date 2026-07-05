At 42, Son Dam-bi Steps Out in a Bold Tube Top, Showing Off Her 168 cm, 46 kg Figure as a New Mom

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi shared a glimpse of a happy family trip with her husband Lee Kyu-hyuk and their daughter Hae-i.

On the 5th, Son Dam-bi posted photos along with the caption, "My brother and I are scared of animals. It's so funny. Hae-i, love you."

Son Dam-bi, her husband Lee Kyu-hyuk, and their daughter Hae-i visited a deer farm and spent a relaxed time interacting with animals in nature, offering a warm look at their family life.

In particular, Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyu-hyuk appeared somewhat tense as they came face to face with the animals, but they brightened up and enjoyed the trip with their daughter Hae-i, drawing a heartwarming response.

Son Dam-bi said with a laugh, "My brother and I are scared of animals. It's so funny," describing the moment in a cheerful way.

What drew the most attention, however, was Son Dam-bi's fashion. She showed off a stylish look by pairing a tight black tube top with a short miniskirt.

Her slim figure and long, slender legs stood out, and she attracted attention by showing that her post-pregnancy appearance remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyu-hyuk in 2022, and the couple has a daughter, Hae-i.

Son Dam-bi previously drew attention after revealing that her weight had risen to 67 kg after giving birth, but she lost 21 kg through steady exercise and diet management.

She continues to stay in close contact with fans by regularly sharing updates on exercise, parenting, and family life through social networking service.

shyun@sportschosun.com