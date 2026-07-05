Hwang Jung-min mentions his 20-year-old son’s upcoming military enlistment: "I get annoyed when I go into his room, so I should put 200 air fresheners in there"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Hwang Jung-min shared an update on his eldest son, who is 20 years old.

On the 4th, the DdeunDdeun channel released an episode of Pinggyego featuring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon.

That day, Hwang Jung-min noticed the air fresheners on set and said, "Give me one so I can take it home. I want to put it in my son's room. I think I need about 200 of them," drawing laughter. Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Isn't 200 a bit too much?" Hwang replied, "I get really annoyed when I go into my son's room!" showing his very relatable side as a father. Yoo added, "Back in the day, when my parents came into my room, I would open the window. Even if you put air fresheners in a son's room, there is still that strong, distinctive smell," and nodded in agreement.

Hwang also said his son is set to enlist in the military this June. He added, "We are planning a trip together as father and son. We have never traveled alone, just the two of us," expressing excitement.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min married in 2005. He welcomed his first son in 2006 and his second child, a daughter, in 2018. He will appear in the film Hope, which opens on the 15th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com