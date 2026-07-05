82MAJOR Heats Up Thailand, Wraps Up Solo Bangkok Concert

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Group 82MAJOR created an unforgettable night with fans by filling their solo concert in Bangkok, Thailand, with singalongs.

82MAJOR (82MAJOR, Nam Seong-mo, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Ye-chan, Jo Seong-il, Hwang Seong-bin, and Kim Do-gyun) held their solo concert, "Extraordinary: BE Ordinary," on the 4th at Idea Live Hall, Bravo BKK in Bangkok, Thailand, where they met local fans.

From start to finish, the venue was packed with the passionate singalongs and cheers of Thai Attitude, the fandom name, and 82MAJOR captivated the audience with polished live vocals and performances. They opened with a dazzling stage performance of "Heroic Heroes" and "Passport," then kept the energy high with back-to-back performances of "Gossip," "Stuck," and "Choke."

Their wide-ranging setlist also stood out, moving between emotional stages and powerful hip-hop performances. After "FACE TIME," which used chairs as part of the choreography, and "Sign," which drew attention with restrained beats and smooth dance lines, Yoon Ye-chan's DJ performance turned the venue into a festival-like scene.

The latter half of the concert continued with a variety of stages. 82MAJOR performed "W.T.F.," "Trophy," "Need That Bass," and "SURE THING" live. After the main show ended, they returned to the stage amid requests for an encore and performed "Illegal," "Overheated," and "82," before closing the Bangkok concert with the final song, "Promise You."

82MAJOR recently recorded its best-ever first-week sales with its fifth mini album, "FEELM." The group also achieved strong results on charts around the world, entering the upper ranks of NetEase Cloud Music's charts in China and reaching No. 1 on iTunes charts in Spain and Vietnam. It further strengthened its global presence by winning back-to-back honors at the Weibo International Entertainment Awards and the Asia Culture Festival 2026.

The group also showed solid ticket power during its Europe tour, selling out shows in Amsterdam and Hong Kong in succession. In addition, its July fan concert in Seoul and August fan concert in Macau sold out immediately, underscoring its rise as one of the industry's hottest acts.

82MAJOR will continue its active global schedule with the "82MAJOR Fan Concert 2026 82 Office: Vacation" in Seoul on the 18th and 19th, followed by Macau on August 2.

Meanwhile, 82MAJOR debuted in 2023 and has been loved for songs including "FIRST CLASS," "Illegal," "Gossip," "It's Okay Even on a Thorny Road," "Face Time," "Choke," and "Stuck."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com