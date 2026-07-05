Son Tae-young Reveals Her True Feelings After 6 Years in the United States: "When I Think About Work, I Want to Go Back to Korea"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Son Tae-young spoke about the possibility of returning to South Korea after six years of living in the United States.

On the 5th, her YouTube channel, "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young," showed her spending everyday life in the United States with acquaintances.

During the meal, Son Tae-young naturally talked about her children’s growth and life in the United States.

In the middle of the conversation, an acquaintance asked, "Are you thinking about going back to Korea?" and "Will you go after raising the kids?" Son Tae-young replied, "I think I’ll go back and forth," adding, "I like it here now too. It has become home," expressing satisfaction with her six years in New Jersey.

Son Tae-young then said, "When I think about work, I want to go back," and her acquaintances agreed, saying, "It would be a waste to stay here," and "When you're in Korea, you miss the United States, and when you're in the United States, you miss Korea."

Another acquaintance said, "I once really thought that way before," adding, "When the kids went to college, they asked, 'Mom, do you want to go back to Korea?' Later, when I said I felt hurt, they meant, 'I can live on my own now, so don't worry and go.'"

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in September 2008 and have one son and one daughter. Son Tae-young is currently living in the United States with her children. Their son is 17 and their daughter is 11.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com