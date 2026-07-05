Dowoon Opens Up for the First Time After Dating and Marriage Rumors: "I'm Sorry I Couldn't Keep My Promise"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Dowoon, a member of the band DAY6, spoke directly to fans for the first time since recent dating and marriage rumors surfaced.

DAY6 held an encore concert for its 10th anniversary tour, "THE DECADE," from the 3rd to the 5th at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul. The show marked the finale of the band's 10th anniversary tour.

On the first day of the concert, Dowoon bowed to My Day and said, "I promised that I would only show my good side as an entertainer, but I feel sorry because I don't think I've been able to keep that promise."

He went on to say, "But my heart has never changed once in 10 years. I love you all so much. The reason I exist is to help each and every one of you in any way I can and to be a source of strength," expressing his sincerity toward fans.

He added, "I will do DAY6 for the rest of my life. Please keep watching us," and "I will keep my promises. I will do my best not to cause harm to those around me. I love you," underscoring his unwavering commitment to the group.

Dowoon's remarks drew attention because they were his first public comments since the dating and marriage rumors began circulating online. However, he did not directly address whether the dating rumors were true, the marriage speculation, or allegations of preferential treatment at fan events.

In May, Dowoon was swept up in dating rumors involving YouTuber Yoo Ji-yu. Online claims included matching couple items and reports that Yoo's pet dog had been seen in his car. The speculation later grew into marriage rumors after talk of a consultation with a wedding planner. A video that appeared to show Yoo Ji-yu visiting a collaboration event for DAY6's 10th anniversary also led some fans to raise concerns about possible favoritism at fan events.

However, the rumors spread based on online speculation and circumstantial claims, and neither the dating allegations nor the marriage rumors have been officially confirmed. At the time, JYP Entertainment said it had "no position."

After the controversy, Dowoon also reassured fans on a fan communication platform, saying, "Our team will never disappear, even if I die. I'm not going anywhere, and don't even look at the bad posts. For now, ignore any posts about me, even if you see them. I'm sorry for hurting you all."

At the concert, Dowoon once again apologized to fans and expressed his affection for them. He made clear that he intends to continue activities with DAY6, but he did not issue any separate statement on the truth of the dating and marriage rumors.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com