Yoon Kyung-ho of 'Mr. Kim' to Begin 13-Hour Vow of Silence on the 13th, Says He Will Faithfully Fulfill His Promise

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho will begin a 13-hour vow of silence on the 13th.

On the 5th, the official SNS account for SBS Drama posted a video about Yoon Kyung-ho carrying out his promise, saying, "You have all been waiting a long time, haven't you? The long-awaited 13-hour vow of silence is coming."

Yoon held meetings with the production team to discuss how to present the vow of silence and expressed his gratitude to viewers.

He said, "I sincerely thank all the viewers." He added, "As promised, once the ratings go above 13 percent, I held a meeting to seriously carry out a 13-hour vow of silence. I will prepare well as soon as possible and definitely fulfill my promise with sincerity. Please keep watching."

The production team then announced that the 13-hour vow of silence will begin on the 13th. Accordingly, Yoon is expected to appear on SBS Power FM's live broadcast of 'Cultwo Show' before starting the vow of silence that day.

Earlier, at the production presentation for 'Mr. Kim' held last month, Yoon was asked about a ratings promise and said, "Since So Ji-sub has returned to SBS after 13 years, I hope we can have a second season if the ratings exceed 13 percent." After Joo Sang-wook joked about it, he added, "Then I will try a 13-hour vow of silence."

As a result, Yoon's promise came much earlier than expected. 'Mr. Kim' started with a 9.5 percent rating for its first episode, based on nationwide Nielsen Korea data, and reached 15.7 percent by its second episode, already surpassing the ratings promise. The fourth episode, aired on the 4th, also broke past 20 percent nationwide, making it the first drama in about two years since 2024 to cross the so-called "20 percent wall."

Meanwhile, Yoon Kyung-ho is starring in SBS's Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim' as Park Jin-cheol, a former secret agent once known as the "War God" who is now a father devoted only to his daughter. With powerful action, a warm human side, and a playful charm, he has added an unpredictable edge that has truly energized the drama.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com