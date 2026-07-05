The RESCENE member from Geoje, Woni, faces a growing Ilbe expression controversy over her "scary" comment, as Cho Kuk joins the debate with examples

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ah-ram] As the so-called "Ilbe expression" controversy over RESCENE member Woni's use of the word "scary" continues, former Rebuilding Korea Party (RKP) leader Cho Kuk has also weighed in, adding his voice to the debate.

On the 5th, Cho wrote on his personal account that some people equate the practice of adding "no" to the end of a sentence as a way of mocking former President Roh Moo-hyun on Ilbe with the Yeongnam dialect. He said it should be viewed separately from the Busan and Yeongnam dialects.

He explained, "In my view, Ilbe-style expressions are formed by mechanically attaching 'no' to the end of standard Korean sentences," and added, "In the Yeongnam dialect, 'na' and 'no' are used in different ways."

The materials he shared included examples comparing Seoul speech, Ilbe-style expressions, and the Busan dialect. They listed phrases such as "Is it a house? - Is it a house, no? - Is it a house?" and "Where is it? - Where is it, no? - Where is it?" and also noted that the endings used in interrogative sentences are different.

The controversy began after producer Kim Hyun-ji, who directed the documentary film "Adult Kim Jang-ha," pointed out after watching Woni's YouTube content that "'museukno' is an expression that spread through Ilbe."

Woni is from Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, and has naturally used a regional dialect in everyday speech. Some people said it was simply "a phrase commonly used in the region," while others argued that the social context should be considered, fueling an online back-and-forth.

Kim later said, "I am not saying that everyone who uses 'no' is an Ilbe user," but added that "it is concerning to see hateful expressions seep into everyday language."

tokkig@sportschosun.com