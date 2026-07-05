"Taking Their Own Child and the Child of the Other Woman to a Water Park"...The Shocking Misdeeds of an Affair Addict (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] The shocking reality of affair addicts, which grew more outrageous the more it was revealed, left the cast stunned.

In a preview released on the 4th for MBN's "Dongchimi," the cast members shared a range of personal stories under the theme, "It's not a crime to be addicted."

That day, comedian Eom Young-soo, known as an icon of three marriages, drew laughter when he said, "I'm addicted to work," adding, "Marriage can also be seen as a kind of job."

Im Byung Soo, Korea's first private detective, then introduced cases he had handled while investigating infidelity.

He said, "I have seen up to six marriages," and added, "In my view, cheating is an addiction. Some people repeatedly have affairs with the same partner and get caught again."

He also revealed, "There was even a man who took his own child and the child of the woman he was having an affair with to a water park together," shocking the studio.

tokkig@sportschosun.com