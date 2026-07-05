Fiesta's Lindsey to Marry Today... Her Partner Is a Non-Celebrity Businessman: "I'm Getting Married" [Official]

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lindsey, formerly of the group Fiesta, is getting married today (the 5th).

On the 5th, Lindsey will hold her wedding at a location in Seoul and marry a non-celebrity.

On the 4th, Lindsey announced the news of her marriage in a long handwritten letter to her fans.

Lindsey said, "I have some news I want to share carefully with all of you," adding, "Even though this is happy news, I feel deeply sorry thinking of how surprised many of you must have been by such sudden news. You have always believed in me and waited for me, and because you have shared not only my performances and songs but also moments from my life, it stayed with me for a long time that I could not tell you sooner or in a better way."

She then shared the happy news calmly, saying, "I'm getting married," and added, "A precious person has come into my life, someone who supports me through ordinary days and gives me strength."

She added, "If any of you were surprised or felt hurt, I will not take those feelings lightly, and I would be grateful if you could look upon this news kindly, little by little."

Lindsey apologized once again, saying, "I am truly sorry for surprising you with such sudden news," and promised, "I will never forget the love you have given me, and I will repay it by being more sincere on stage and by becoming warmer and more responsible in life."

Meanwhile, Lindsey has become the third Fiesta member to announce marriage. Jae-i married in 2020, and Hyemi followed with her own wedding in 2024, each marking a new beginning.

Lindsey debuted in the music industry in 2012 as a member of Fiesta. She later expanded her career to musicals and continued her work as an actress, beginning with High School Musical in 2013.

She went on to build her reputation as a musical actress through a range of productions, including Hero, Sherlock Holmes: The Secret of the Anderson Family, and others. Last year, she met audiences through The Show! Silla.

shyun@sportschosun.com