"It’s Just Like Back Then"... 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel' Brings Back Lee El as the Three Goddesses and Kim Byeong-cheol as the Disaster Villain

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] From the Three Goddesses to the villain who cried out for disaster, familiar faces will make a welcome appearance on 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel.'

In the second episode of 'Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip,' which airs at 9:10 p.m. on the 5th, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na head to Gangneung for a nostalgic trip marking the 10th anniversary of the drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' ('Goblin'). As the anniversary party gets underway, the return of scene-stealers Kim Byeong-cheol, Lee El and Park Gyeong-hye is also set to heighten anticipation.

The 'Goblin House,' which recreates the drama's universe, is also unveiled. Set against a blue ocean backdrop, the house is filled with nostalgic details, from the red door that once transcended time and space between Quebec and Korea to props such as 19-year-old Euntak's school uniform, college entrance exam ticket and the Netherworld Emissary's ledger. Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na add to the fun by wearing Netherworld Emissary costumes brought by Lee Dong-wook himself and strutting across the yard runway without hesitation.

After a brief trip down memory lane, the four actors begin preparing a full-scale meal for the anniversary party. Gong Yoo takes charge as 'Chef Gong,' leading the event with the meticulous planning of a true 'P-type' personality. Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na each take on their own roles to help, but unexpected setbacks keep getting in the way. In particular, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na bicker while trying to light the charcoal, showing off an unexpected Peach Couple chemistry. Viewers are now curious to see whether the anniversary party preparations will be completed safely and how Gong Yoo's cooking will be received.

Another major highlight is the appearance of the guests who will brighten the anniversary party. Lee El, who left a strong impression as the Three Goddesses, Park Gyeong-hye, who caught viewers' attention as a virgin ghost, and Kim Byeong-cheol, the drama's top villain and the face behind the famous 'disaster' meme, all show up and heat up the atmosphere even more.

The reunited 'Goblin' cast laughs and says, "It’s just like back then," noting that nothing has changed even after 10 years. In this episode, the actors will also reveal behind-the-scenes stories, including the secrets behind their striking Goblin makeup, the making of the drama's most memorable scenes, and the hardships hidden behind its massive scale.

The tvN 20th Anniversary Edition, 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel,' airs its second episode today, the 5th, and will continue to air at 9:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com